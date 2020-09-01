No matter how many times I watch this video I still can't believe it's not satire

I had to go and create a Not the Bee Youtube channel because Facebook wouldn't let me embed this dang video.

Anyway, the following video is an unintentional satirical masterpiece. I simply cannot believe it's real [Language warning]:

Let's unpack it and break the whole thing down to reveal its full glory.

First off, we've got this group of attractive folks blocking a gas station with their raised fists protecting them from all forms of oppression, when a big truck pulls up like "Hey, I need some gas."

Springing to action, the brave protesters band together by holding hands in a surefire effort to block the brand new Ford Super Duty F-250 diesel from entering.

Let's do a reaalll quick search on the engine specs of that monster truck they're trying to stop with their bodies and sheer willpower:

1,050 lb-ft of torque 🤣 Yeah GOOD LUCK!

The chain of dweebs decides that chanting louder might stop the torque monster that can pull down a house from moving them, so they keep yelling "NO JUSTICE, NO PEACE, NO RACIST POLICE!" at the dude trying to get gas.

He continues to creep forward, ever so slowly.

And this right here should be in a museum:

Look at the bloke in the tight black pants 😂😂 He really thinks he can plant his feet and push back and stop a diesel Super Duty from moving forward. Lolll I just can't.

And oh my goodness the action just keeps coming. At 0:34 one of the brave warriors yells out, "WE ARE CHILDREN! WE'RE F******G CHILDREN!"

Oh man I swear this is a comedy skit!

Meanwhile tight-black-pants-muffin-top guy keeps trying his darndest to stop the truck with his brute strength.

Wait, is that a guy?

Yeah pretty sure it's a guy.

So the fella in the truck continues to be like "Watch out, I need some diesel, whaddaya want from me."

Then comes the barrage of F-bombs and cries of "RACIST!" They call the dude a racist for trying to get gas 😆

Back come the brave chants, and then this dude on the left is like "I'll bounce on his back bumper, that'll stop him!"

Another quick search to see how effective that might be:

Ooh I love this part. The driver slowly makes his way to the gas pump as they're swarming his truck. Then as soon as he opens the door, they SCATTER.

Once the guy gets out to fill up his truck, a few mighty ones stick around to berate him.

Oh look, he happens to be a senior citizen. The sheer bravery of these protesters!

A protester tells the driver "You need to go back to wherever you came from" and he's like "It's right around the corner." 🤣 😭

More cussing, more berating, more old guy calmly just trying to put some diesel in his sweet truck. More chanting.

"You're gonna be famous tonight," a protester warns him, as though he just abducted a child or something.

You gotta admire this old guy. He's like "Dude I just want some diesel for my awesome truck, seriously, what the heck."

And then, ladies and gentlemen, comes the climax. The performance of the night, from this gentleman right here:

He demands the mic: "LET ME TALK TO THEM REALLY QUICK. THIS IS THE TYPE OF FOOLISHNESS THAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT. THIS MAN TOOK HIS VEHICLE AND TRIED TO BLAST IT THROUGH A PEACEFUL PROTEST, AND TRIED TO KILL US! THAT'S EXACTLY WHAT HAPPENED!"

"YOU WANNA TALK ABOUT INCITING A RIOT? THAT'S INCITING!"

"THAT'S CALLED DOMESTIC TERRORISM! THAT'S A DOMESTIC TERRORIST! MAKE SURE THAT THEY HEAR IT! THIS IS DOMESTIC TERRORISM!"

And that's a wrap.

What more can be said about this piece of art. Simply a beautiful video. Everyone involved deserves an Oscar. If we could produce videos like this we'd be bigger than Netflix in a week.

I hope you enjoyed this deep dive into one of the best films of 2020.

Last Updated Sep 2nd, 2020 at 6:33 am